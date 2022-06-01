To the editor:
I’m writing to alert those who want a livable future for the next generations to speak out against Ohio House Bill 434 which would create and fund a new body, Ohio Nuclear Development Authority (ODNA). The ODNA would research and develop new nuclear reactors for the purpose of using them as a source of electric power in our state.
HB 434, would allow the ODNA to operate without any regulations, watch dogs, or other safeguards such as the Ohio Open Records Act, Ohio ethics laws, the Sunshine Act, the Ohio Administrative Procedure Act. No estimation or limit of costs has been set, nor any time limits for the end of the project.
Meanwhile Ohio taxpayers would foot the bill.
HB 434 is specifically geared to benefit one small private company, eGeneration of Cleveland. Tax payers would pay for radioactive “cleanup,” such as dismantling, disposal of wastes, and any damages resulting from accidents. And we know that no other state would want to take the resulting radioactive waste.
It is well known that nuclear produced energy is more expensive than more ecologically sound sources such as wind and solar. It is urgent for the future life and existence of our planet, that we develop ecologically safe sources. The nuclear industry is a dying and dangerous industry and should be ended, not continued.
This bill was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives on March 23, 2022. It is now being reviewed by the Ohio Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee, which decides whether it should be taken up by the Ohio Senate.
You have an opportunity to keep it from advancing or being passed by contacting your state senator or members of the Ohio Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee.
We owe it to our children and grandchildren to make wise decisions today.
Peggy Gish
Athens
