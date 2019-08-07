To the Editor:

As a mother, I’m terribly disturbed to see Ohio Rep. Candice Keller saying hateful and hurtful things regarding gay and trans folks. I’m always looking forward to our great state being a loving and inclusive state. In these sad and scary times, Rep. Keller is not helping with her hateful propaganda. She needs to resign. I’m terrified to bring my children up in a world of hate-mongers like her. She should not be in a position of power. I’ll organize a march if necessary.

Mariah Waring

Fossil Rock Road

Athens

