To the editor:
I must admit that I was mistaken as to the character of the individuals who participated in the events of January 6, 2020. A study was done by University of Chicago Professor of Political Science, Robert Pape, of the, that looked at the demographics of the 700+ people arrested because of January 6, 2020. The study found that “[m]ore than half of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were white-collar workers such as business owners, architects, doctors and lawyers. Pape… says this statistic was unexpected. Out of the hundreds of people arrested for breaking into the Capitol, he says only 7% were unemployed at the time — nearly the national unemployment average. Normally, 40% of right-wing extremists have prior military service, whereas Jan. 6 Capitol rioters sat at about 15%, he says.” Hardly the expected motley array of expected law-breakers that one would expect.
We know that Trump won Florida and Ohio, two states that were up for grabs pre-election — which he won by a larger margin than his margin in 2016 — but lost Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016. So what’s the difference? Once you break it down on a state-by-state basis, you see that Florida and Ohio complied by state legislative statutory law; however, such compliance was not the case for the other states were the pandemic was used to justify executive override of the relevant state laws. It’s indisputable that such override by executive fiat occurred without any legal authorization. Given Biden’s margin of victory was roughly 40,000 votes across these swing states, it’s easy to see why people might question the legitimacy of Biden’s victory.
“Pennsylvania‘s Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar [a Democrat], without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated several Pennsylvania statutes requiring signature verification for absentee or mail-in ballots.” In the case of Michigan, “Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson [a Democrat], without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated Michigan election statutes related to absentee ballot applications and signature verification.” In the case of Wisconsin, “In direct contravention of Wisconsin law, leading up to the 2020 general election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (“WEC”) and other local officials unconstitutionally modified Wisconsin election laws — each time taking steps that weakened, or did away with, established security procedures put in place by the Wisconsin legislature to ensure absentee ballot integrity (including unauthorized use of multiple unmanned drop boxes).” All quotes from the Texas complaint that the Supreme Court dismissed for a lack of standing.
God help us if such unauthorized actions happen again.
John Keifer
Athens, Ohio
Editor’s note: PolitiFact has twice labeled this claim false. Challenges to election results based on this argument have been rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito denied an injunction against Pennsylvania’s results. That state’s GOP-controlled legislature passed a law allowing no-fault absentee voting in 2019, a year before the election. It’s also worth noting that was Texas, Arkansas and North Dakota — all solidly red states — also amended their 2020 election procedures due to COVID. —CC
