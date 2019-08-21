To the Editor:

I’m a retired Ohio University professor who happens to be the answer person for the American Arachnological Society. I was pleased to read in your recent column (printed on Aug. 15, online on July 26) that you did not take your friend’s advice to annihilate the brood of spiderlings you encountered while grabbing your lawnmower handle. Destroying them would have resulted in an increase in your local insect populations, including mosquitoes.

Of the over 600 species of spiders native to Ohio, only the black widow and brown recluse present a danger to humans. Unlike bees and wasps, spiders do not deliberately attack people (except in Hollywood movies). Spiders only bite in self-defense. You can see that this is true of a black widow:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKqWnOtbSr8

...and a huge orb weaver species found in our area in late summer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IXZFqUbFoc

Indeed, most “spider bites” are not spider bites!

https://www.livescience.com/37974-he-surprising-cause-of-most-spider-bites.html

Nonetheless, I encourage you to wear gardening gloves when working in the yard, as there are various arthropods and plants that can cause skin reactions, not to mention the harmless but unpleasant sensation of a hand covered in silk and spiderlings that you experienced. Most importantly, because black widows are fairly common in our area, gardening gloves would protect you from getting an extremely painful bite if you were to reach beneath an object to pick it up and not see a widow’s web beneath it.

Should you ever have any questions about spiders, please visit the following page:

http://www.americanarachnology.org/education/spiders.html

Dr. Jerry Rovner

Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences

Ohio University

