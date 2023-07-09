According to Ari Farber and Stephanie Hunter, those of us concerned about the sexualization of children and promotion of gender ideology are nothing but bigots and homophobes. Nothing could be further from the truth. Many of us simply don’t want gay rights or gender pushed upon us everywhere we turn.
For one, I’m not against libraries having books available about homosexuality. However, I am against promoting and pushing it on us when we visit our libraries and schools.
Why is it the first thing you see when you visit the library? That’s called an agenda when an institution makes it their centerpiece. As an atheist, I would also be against a religious display, so please no ranting about religion vs. sexuality.
Why was the library handing out pride buttons? That’s promotion. They used taxpayer funds to promote an ideology. Shouldn’t happen. I didn’t appreciate my kids coming home with these buttons without my say-so. Yeah, to the kids they’re just colorful buttons with a message they don’t really understand. To me, it’s just a way to further promote, through my kids, an agenda. Don’t tell me that’s not the whole point of it.
I always felt my kids were welcome at the library but I’m not liking the newer faces at the desk that seem more interested in their agenda than in helping my kids find books and help with homework. I don’t want my taxes used for any agenda by anyone and I know I won’t be voting for any library levy in the future.
