To the editor:
Historically, American universities’ commitment has been to freedom, reason, traditional liberalism, objectivity, and meritocracy but now is forced to struggle with the stifling forces of political correctness. Universities generally are being recruited as “Social Justice Warriors” who care more how people feel than seeking and speaking truth. Think about it. A meat and potato item for the SJWs is what are called micro-aggressions that instructors should avoid speaking in the classroom. For instance, instructors are discouraged from voicing the instructional proposition that any decision involving a human resource matter should not be based upon merit because of the fear of causing someone anxiety or discomfort due to their cynicism about what peoples’ motivations may be otherwise. When teaching decision making, then, by what metric should the instructor otherwise suggest or stipulate for making such decisions: friendship, skin color, gender, what?
The great universities, including Ohio University with Nellis’ creation of an executive office of Diversity and Inclusiveness (which now espouses the concept of equity), are sacrificing their historic purpose and mission to the progressive, “social justice” agenda. The University of Chicago, in my opinion, did the right thing and left to other elements of society including families to teach proper behavior when it comes to the values like the appreciation of diversity, inclusiveness and other worthwhile values and beliefs. Take for instance the value espoused equity. Do you realize that that word implies equality of outcome and not the equality of opportunity? That is just about as un-American as it gets. Should we really be in the market of pushing a socialist agenda?
A final concern. Faculty are rightfully precluded from expressing their political views in the classroom. Yet, the expectation is that we avoid speaking microaggressions in our lecture content as well. I’m very concerned that we faculty have been blindly led into an arrangement that superficially seemed like the righteous thing to do without seeing the trap into which we have become entrapped. It only seems logical that any proselytizing, whether from the classroom lectern or in denying the use of necessary words like meritocracy to fulfill our teaching mission, has no place whatsoever in the university setting. Hopefully, our next OU president will at least consider rectifying the misjudgment of his or her predecessor.
John Keifer
Athens, Ohio
What's the Alternative? Right Wing Nazis? How rotten does one have to be to think "social justice warrior" is a bad word
The term social justice warriors is like calling North Korea the Democratic peoples republic of korea. It is not what it sounds like. A movement that started out good is now the modern Nazis. They ban freedom of speech and attack people in their extremist groups like Antifa mobs. Social Justice Warriors are the biggest problem in this country currently. But I see this as a fad that is already winding down thankfully. Social Justice Warriors are the new Nazis
