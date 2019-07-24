To the Editor:
A question and a suggestion for Megan Rapinoe, soccer star:
Question: When, prior to your venomous attack on him, did Donald Trump ever cast the slightest aspersion on your humanity, your sexuality, or your freely chosen lifestyle? Answer: Never. He never did.
Suggestion: Pick a country, most any country in Africa, the Middle East, or Islamist or Communist country in Asia, Cuba or South America and run your profane and illiterate mouth there as you have here in the United States. Then, from your prison cell, perhaps awaiting execution, you can reflect on why it was you threw away the unearned privilege of having been born in the freest, most prosperous, generous and welcoming nation ever founded by humankind and blessed by Almighty God.
Carol Costanzo
Townsend Road
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Are you suggesting that U.S. citizens no longer enjoy freedom of speech? If so, don't forget: that would also include trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.