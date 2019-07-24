To the Editor:

A question and a suggestion for Megan Rapinoe, soccer star:

Question: When, prior to your venomous attack on him, did Donald Trump ever cast the slightest aspersion on your humanity, your sexuality, or your freely chosen lifestyle? Answer: Never. He never did.

Suggestion: Pick a country, most any country in Africa, the Middle East, or Islamist or Communist country in Asia, Cuba or South America and run your profane and illiterate mouth there as you have here in the United States. Then, from your prison cell, perhaps awaiting execution, you can reflect on why it was you threw away the unearned privilege of having been born in the freest, most prosperous, generous and welcoming nation ever founded by humankind and blessed by Almighty God.

Carol Costanzo

Townsend Road

Athens

