To the editor:

It’s unfair! There are just so many college football bowl games competing for one’s television attention this time of year. I’d like to watch them all, but…. So, I sat down in December to confront the offerings.

I wanted to watch the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the Good Year Cotton Bowl, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Play Station Fiesta Bowl, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the Valero Alamo Bowl, the VRBO Citrus Bowl, and the Capital One Rose Bowl. That’s not to say there weren’t others: the Outback Bowl, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Transperfect Music City Bowl, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl, not to mention the Cheez-It Bowl, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, and the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl; that’s enough!

Well, you get it; the names go on and on, but my time was limited and my Spectrum DVR was so nearly full with Rachel Maddow shows. Whatever I did, I’d clearly have to miss a number of them. Like I say: It’s unfair!

Eliot Kalman

Athens Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments