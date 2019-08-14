To the Editor:
Why so-called “red-flag laws“ are inherently wrong, however good intentioned SOME of their proponents may be:
The main premise behind the judicial system of the United States of America is that you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Not just presumed innocent until your neighbor, a disgruntled co-worker or an ex-girlfriend says you’re a jerk.
At any rate, it would be about 250,000 years at the rate of about 400 Americans per year killed by all types of rifles to equal the 100 million deaths caused by socialist (“National” or otherwise) governments disarming civilians “for their own good” over the last 100 years.
Neal Lee
Albany
