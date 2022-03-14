To the people of Athens County,
My name is Michael, and I am a senior at Ohio University. I was a student intern at United Campus Ministry from August 2018 — March 2020. Lacey Rogers was my supervisor during my second year.
As a supervisor, she pushed me beyond my comfort zone and into creating programs based on my passions. Though Lacey and I no longer work for UCM, I am proud to say that Lacey has become my good friend.
My name is Hayden. I am a 2020 graduate of Ohio University. I completed my social work practicum at UCM under Lacey’s supervision. Lacey (assistant director) and Jen (office manager) were the powerhouse duo of UCM.
As an intern, I witnessed Lacey’s passion for social justice and ability to make the best with what she had. There were many times I questioned the board’s decisions. For example, we struggled to gain support for the 2019 annual fundraiser. I noticed this lack of support Lacey had within the organization itself.
I saw Lacey’s dedication to the Free Meal Program, PRISM after-school program, fundraisers, and more. I saw Lacey guide interns and equip us with what we needed.
She was a great supervisor who pushed me to be my best self and think outside the box. I worked alongside a passionate, dedicated, hard-working supervisor who was inadequately supported, yet tirelessly gave everything to UCM.
When we caught wind of the injustices Lacey was facing at UCM, a hub for social justice and activism, we were taken back. UCM? There had to be an explanation! That’s the very thing, though — What is the explanation?
Why was someone so dedicated just wiped from UCM’s history? The person who taught us advocate against social injustices was being treated unjustly right before our eyes. Now, we must do something.
This treatment is not affirming of UCM’s mission and values. As said, Rogers poured her time and energy into this organization. The micromanagement, being placed on a contract, and having a heavier workload while being paid less than her predecessors and successor was blatant discrimination.
We call on you to help. Please sign this petition to request the resignation of the current board. Let’s get momentum behind this and not let this mistreatment of an Athens activist and change agent fall through the cracks. Link to petition: https://chng.it/MsKDWbHwfs.
Sincerely,
Michael and Hayden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.