To the editor:
I was thrilled to see your article on Tri-County Career Center High School and Adult Career Center and then my heart dropped as there was no mention of the Medical Career Program students.
The high school puts students on the Health Career ladder. They are trained as nursing assistants and prepares them to be medical assistants earning course credits at Hocking College in the nursing program. Many high school students go on to be nurses, physical therapy assistants through Hocking and on to their bachelor’s degrees and beyond.
The Adult Career Center over the years has certified students as medical assistants, phlebotomists, EKG techs, pharmacy assistants, and nursing assistants. These folks are everywhere in our community providing service and a good income for their families.
I am a retired instructor in the Medical Assistant program and continually see my students in the workplace, some for as long as twenty-five years. I recently ran into one of my students who is a nurse manager at O’Bleness who is about to complete her advanced practice nursing curriculum. Adult students also earn college credits at Hocking College (or any other community college in Ohio) towards their associate degrees in Nursing.
Big shout out to all the graduates from Tri-County Career Center high school and adult programs. Congratulations and thank you for your service to our community.
Suzanne Perry
Athens
