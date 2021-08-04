To the editor:
Regarding the shooting that took place yesterday in Nelsonville, some concerns come to mind. How many more dangerous people will our Nelsonville Police be forced to release back into the community because the regional jail refuses to accept them? How many more people with active warrants will be allowed to walk free because of the orders issued by the local courts? How many good young men and women will be injured, or die, defending this community before the county commissioners take action and help?
Our county commissioners are elected and paid to oversee and manage the regional jail and its population, and they are simply failing at this! Not only are they failing at their jobs, but they are also failing an entire county to a degree that is negligent! Recently, Commissioner Chris Chmiel referred to our community as “Nelsontucky”. This is a cruel and derogatory phrase used to remove all value of the community and all people who love it. It is a phrase that reflects exactly how commissioner Chmiel views our community (or else he would not use it). It is this derogatory language and the clear lack of management of the local jail that leads me to believe that our current county commissioners have little to no interest in the community of Nelsonville whatsoever. This is the very community that pays a substantial portion of the commissioners’ salaries. I feel that the current commissioners need to answer for this negligence, and men such a Chris Chimiel and their hateful, harmful, and negligent outlooks and opinions should step down from their post and make way for a more suitably, responsible, and compassionate person to take over, do the job, and support the community that they were elected and paid to do!
P.S. Mr. Chimiel — The Community of Nelsonville does not need or want any more of your excuses or apologies.
Stuart Hoodlett Brooks
Nelsonville, Ohio
