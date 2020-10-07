To the editor,
I am writing in support of Charlie Adkins for Athens County Commissioner. For the past six and a half years, as your Athens County Sheriff, I have worked very closely and collaboratively with Charlie and have witnessed first-hand his unwavering dedication to the betterment of Athens County and its citizens.
For the past five years, Charlie has served as Chair of the Board for the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and through his negotiations and changes to former policies, has saved over a million dollars in taxpayer money.
Charlie eagerly takes the time and energy to meet with fellow office holders to understand their needs to better serve Athens County, and is efficient and effective in making the appropriate changes.
Charlies commitment and experience should not go unrecognized. Charlie Adkins has my support and my vote in the 2020 general election. Please join me, Rodney Smith, by voting to keep Charlie Adkins as one of our fine Athens County Commissioners. We cannot afford to lose the honesty, integrity and relentless efforts Charlie gives to the citizens of Athens County.
Rodney Smith
Athens County Sheriff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.