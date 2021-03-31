Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

I would like to have the county commissioners and the warden of the Regional Jail in Nelsonville tell us what they are doing to fix the problem of releasing prisoners from all of the other counties into Nelsonville.

Once they are released they should be made or sent back to the county they came from: Athens, Hocking, Meigs etc. They are staying in our community and causing a lot of problems: drugs, vandalism, etc.

We should not be the dumping ground for the regional jail, or we should just have are own jail and shut that one down. I don’t believe the other surrounding counties would allow Nelsonville to drop off ex-inmates and walk away from the problem.

Stuart Brooks

Nelsonville, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments