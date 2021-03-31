To the editor,
I would like to have the county commissioners and the warden of the Regional Jail in Nelsonville tell us what they are doing to fix the problem of releasing prisoners from all of the other counties into Nelsonville.
Once they are released they should be made or sent back to the county they came from: Athens, Hocking, Meigs etc. They are staying in our community and causing a lot of problems: drugs, vandalism, etc.
We should not be the dumping ground for the regional jail, or we should just have are own jail and shut that one down. I don’t believe the other surrounding counties would allow Nelsonville to drop off ex-inmates and walk away from the problem.
Stuart Brooks
Nelsonville, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.