To the editor,

Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives twice. He lied often, took draconian actions and his family and companies scandalously made profits due to his actions as president. Trump encouraged the mob which attacked the Capitol. That endangered law makers and government leaders of both political parties. It resulted in several deaths and much destruction. Conviction would be affirmation of the Constitution and a warning to future presidents and leaders.

Senator Portman gave much support to Trump, including being the stand in for Biden when they were rehearsing for the Biden-Trump debates. Portman must run for reelection in 2022. His vote to convict Trump could save his political career. Voters, and especially progressive activists with much influence have long memories.

Albert A. Gabel

Professor Emeritus

Ohio State University

