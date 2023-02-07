On this Valentine’s Day, my hope is that everyone takes a moment to remember Valentine’s Day, 2018.

For the good people of Parkland, Florida, it was indeed a day when hugs and kisses were needed. On that fateful day, an expelled 19-year-old student entered Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire on defenseless children and teachers using a military-grade AR-15 assault rifle. Seventeen children were killed, and another seventeen wounded. It was the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.


