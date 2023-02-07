On this Valentine’s Day, my hope is that everyone takes a moment to remember Valentine’s Day, 2018.
For the good people of Parkland, Florida, it was indeed a day when hugs and kisses were needed. On that fateful day, an expelled 19-year-old student entered Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire on defenseless children and teachers using a military-grade AR-15 assault rifle. Seventeen children were killed, and another seventeen wounded. It was the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.
That horrible tragedy must not be forgotten until we as a great nation open our hearts and unite toward solving the problem of gun violence in schools. Unlike every other advanced nation in the world, we have completely failed to do what’s needed. This past year alone there was a record high count of fifty-one school shootings—resulting in 140 deaths and 100 injuries.
Yes, we have made limited progress in some areas. We are providing better entry barriers, better emergency planning, more background checks, higher age requirements for gun ownership, and better education on gun safety. Most of those improvements, however, were made by individual towns, cities, and states and are not applicable beyond their separate borders. Much more is obviously needed.
As David and Lauren Hogg, who were students at Stoneman Douglas during that notorious Valentine’s Day shooting said in their book, Never Again: “When progress starts, entropy [discord and disagreement] rears its ugly head, and little or nothing is accomplished.”
To solve this ugly problem, we must search our hearts to find ways to present a united front advocating for gun reforms. We must focus our moral compasses on putting together action plans that will help protect our precious children. Just a few of the concrete solutions needed are: universal background checks, universal gun registration, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and red-flag laws. Check out “Local Action on the March for our Lives” website to learn how to get involved. Refuse to accept the unacceptable.
