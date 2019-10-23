To the Editor:

I, Roger Vickers, would like to respond to the allegation that Alexander Local School Board candidate Kathy Dougan is breaking the rules on campaigning for public office (The Athens NEWS, Oct. 17).

I witnessed a student wanting to take it upon himself to show support for Kathy; he spearheaded the clothing of students (in Dougan-supporting T-shirts) himself with no direction I saw from Kathy. As for the posed picture, she did that on her break, which is her personal time by law.

My wife and I have been a part of Alexander School District since 2005. My children, three of them, have been involved in sports, and Kathy has been in our lives since day one. She has a personality that draws you in; she is everyone’s grandmother figure, friend to parents, a sister to so many. 

Besides myself, she is the most dedicated person to her job that I know. She doesn’t just do enough to get by; she always goes above and beyond. I know with my entire being she will put the school district, the students, the administration and the public in that same above-and-beyond category.

I know her and my political views are at polar opposites but come voting time she has my vote. And before all you naysayers flip out, saying my wife is good friends, a sister in spirit with her, I wouldn’t endorse her if I didn’t believe she has our best interests in mind.

Roger Vickers

Factory Road

Albany

