To the Editor:
I, Roger Vickers, would like to respond to the allegation that Alexander Local School Board candidate Kathy Dougan is breaking the rules on campaigning for public office (The Athens NEWS, Oct. 17).
I witnessed a student wanting to take it upon himself to show support for Kathy; he spearheaded the clothing of students (in Dougan-supporting T-shirts) himself with no direction I saw from Kathy. As for the posed picture, she did that on her break, which is her personal time by law.
My wife and I have been a part of Alexander School District since 2005. My children, three of them, have been involved in sports, and Kathy has been in our lives since day one. She has a personality that draws you in; she is everyone’s grandmother figure, friend to parents, a sister to so many.
Besides myself, she is the most dedicated person to her job that I know. She doesn’t just do enough to get by; she always goes above and beyond. I know with my entire being she will put the school district, the students, the administration and the public in that same above-and-beyond category.
I know her and my political views are at polar opposites but come voting time she has my vote. And before all you naysayers flip out, saying my wife is good friends, a sister in spirit with her, I wouldn’t endorse her if I didn’t believe she has our best interests in mind.
Roger Vickers
Factory Road
Albany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.