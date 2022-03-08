To the Editor:

I would like to note the passing of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Freenet (SEORF). SEORF was created as a gateway to the internet when internet access in our area was virtually nonexistent.

In the following years, with a great increase in internet access, our users have moved on to more modern platforms.

After years of providing free email and websites for users and local nonprofits, SEORF suffered a total server failure. The age of the equipment and software, combined with most users moving to more modern platforms, made it impractical to move SEORF to a more modern platform.

In internet time, SEORF has been around forever, and it is time to say goodbye.

John Tysko

Athens, Ohio

