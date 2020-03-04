To the Editor:
I once asked Zach Saunders (candidate for Juvenile Court / Probate Judge) what he felt was the most important quality for the position that he now seeks. He simply said “to be compassionate.” Of all the qualities that he could have mentioned, this was the one I was hoping he would say.
That’s why I’ll be voting for Zach Saunders this March 17. I believe that Zach is the right person to serve our communities as Juvenile Court/Probate Judge.
Odds are you’ve seen Zach out campaigning in your neighborhood, as he has put as much “time on the pavement” as any candidate, on the ballot this year. But I don’t think that he does it strictly for campaign purposes, and I don’t think he does it because he loves February weather in Ohio. I think he does it because he cares about kids. I think he’s out there in the cold and the rain going door to door speaking with us, because he wants the youth of our county to have somebody in their corner.
With Zach being a former guardian ad litem, with experience in criminal defense, and serving as Athens County assistant prosecutor, I believe that he has the experience necessary, and a proven track record for working with young people, that is necessary for a strong candidate. As judge, Zach will be that someone who will empathize with youth in tough situations. He will be there to help them navigate a complicated (and at many times intimidating) justice system. Athens County needs a person who will use the resources of judgeship to deliver compassionate justice to people who are in need of it, while at the same time, bettering our communities through wise and diligent service.
I personally have spent my entire professional career working with and helping children (as a case manager and teacher), and I am confident that Zach Saunders will honor the great responsibility of caring for young people in need. That’s why I’ll be voting for him on Tuesday March 17. Vote for Zachary L. Saunders “For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Probate/Juvenile Division)”!
Rob Jarvis
Athens
