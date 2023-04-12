The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program (SAOP) will be at the Athens Farmers Market Athens Community Center on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. And, at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 28, there will be an All Advocate Support Call.
SAOP would like to invite the public and anyone else who works in service of survivors in advocacy positions to join us on April 28 via Zoom for an informal support group to discuss any subjects relevant to work, life, and advocacy in our area.
Also, on April 28, to conclude Sexual Assault Awareness Month, there will be a gathering at Armory Park — Join SAOP and several of our community partners at Armory Park from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. We will be doing the clothesline project (a visual display of violence statistics that often go ignored.
Each shirt is made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence.) and have information on how you can support survivors. If your agency would like to be involved, contact brandon@saopseog.orgAll Month Activities:Table Tents:
We will be dropping off table tents in several participating businesses and partners. Meigs, Vinton, Jackon, and GalliaSAAM Social Media Posts: The Advocate team has provided their definitions of what they consider a survivor and reasons someone should call the hotline. Many people become confused about when they should or should not call for support.
We will be going through the uptown Athens area and in Hocking, Jackson, Vinton and Gallia counties, updating our posters and signage in businesses we have partnered with.
If you would like our team to stop by and hang up a poster let us know!If you would like to get engaged, please visit our website saopseoh.org or email brandon@saopseoh.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.