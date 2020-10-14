To the editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to express my support for Ken Ryan for Judge. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Ken over the past three years. I am a pharmacist and have been diligently working to open a non – profit pharmacy to support the community of Southeast Ohio.
Ken sits on the Board of Directors as our lawyer for Rising Suns non-profit pharmacy. He has overseen and completed the 501c3 application. Ken plays an integral role providing legal information and instruction for the pharmacy.
I most sincerely appreciate Ken Ryan for his dedication to this non-profit pharmacy and to the community as a whole. I feel he has life experiences pertinent to be a success in this position he is seeking. Thank you, Ken Ryan, for all you do and have done!
Sarah Adkins, Pharm. D
Athens, Ohio
