To the editor,
I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible.
We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable).
There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
We should also (especially if such a freeze is non-verifiable) consider removing the threat by the prospect of increased trade.
Alvin Blake
Athens, Ohio
