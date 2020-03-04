To the Editor:
I write to request that you join me in supporting Rusty Rittenhouse in his race for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. I know firsthand his work ethic, character and selfless service to this community and would like to highlight his background and my personal experience with him.
As a native of Athens, Mr. Rittenhouse knows and understands the children of Athens County and the challenges many of them face. He has volunteered in many capacities that benefit our local youth to include serving on the Board of Athens County Big Brothers Big Sisters, acting as a guardian ad litem with the Athens County Probate Court, and serving two terms on the Athens City School Board. In addition, he has spent many years teaching martial arts to children and is a dedicated husband and father of two.
In his 15 years as a practicing lawyer, Mr. Rittenhouse has become an outstanding attorney who handles a variety of complex legal matters in the probate and estate field of the law with skill and distinction. He is a zealous and caring advocate for his many clients. His legal and judicial qualifications for this position are further enhanced by having served for four years as an acting judge in the Athens County Municipal Court.
The Athens County Democratic Party is fortunate to have a candidate with the experience and commitment of Rusty Rittenhouse in the March 17 primary. Please join me in supporting him in this race.
Chris Gerig
Athens
