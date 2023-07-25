Last year I retired from the Athens County Public Libraries after 23 years. I worked under three administrations and one objective that remained constant was to provide a safe space for all in the community. The library offers so much in addition to books. I was very proud to provide programing for families, preschoolers, school-age children and adults.
Library staff work as teams to provide a wide variety of programming to meet different needs and interests. The key is variety in programming just as in the book collection. What interests one may not interest another. We offer a place for good things to happen.
It was a joy to see preschoolers attend Storytime and make friends for the first time. I saw parents meet other parents and offer each other support. Children would come in after school excited to use computers with friends.
It was a safe place for them. Some teens chose to participate in Dungeons and Dragons lead by a teen librarian. I saw long lasting friendships grow as they developed leadership skills while role-playing. We were not trying to influence these children but rather offered a safe place and support. We offered a friendly face to anyone walking in the door. Sometimes that person just needed someplace to sit and have a break from the weather.
It would be a heartbreak to see any of these services jeopardized by someone who was offended by a display intended to lift others up.
Talk with your children and use the library as a resource. You may see something that offends you but if you look at the bigger picture you may see so much more that may help.
If you do have a grievance, go through proper channels and the communication that follows could help all involved. There is no need to reach out to national groups that tend to use people as pawns for their own plans.
Let’s keep this local and kind.
Sometimes this old library lady shakes her head at some cultural changes. It can be hard to keep up but underneath gray hair or pink hair or no hair there is a person trying to do their best.
I am proud to have been a part of Athens County Public Libraries.
