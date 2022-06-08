To the editor:

I read with interest a recent reply to my letter concerning the political-right’s penchant for revoking established rights, and even plotting an insurrection to do so. The writer made a few interesting points, aside from some vitriolic assumptions.

Saying that it’s OK for the state to empower a woman to choose to terminate her pregnancy only after she has been subject to vile acts of rape or incest seems counter to the argument posed later that any abortion is murder and cannot be tolerated. Restrictions now being enacted by GOP legislatures seem diametrically opposed to the party’s stated goal of smaller, less intrusive government.

Also, it was refreshing to read that the writer and fellow Republicans believe the Jan. 6 Insurrection was “wrong”. I hope the writer has conveyed this message with the same enthusiasm to his elected officials, since the GOP leadership seems to be on a different page.

Mike Moschell

Athens

