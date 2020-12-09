Your Letters

To the editor,

It is not complicated to right the wrong caused by House Bill 6. The law should be rescinded with a very short simple Bill passed by the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives, signed into law by Governor DeWine.

Lawmakers who passed this law are worried that the corruption and scandal it has caused will harm or end their political careers. Ohio electricity customers, who are voters, will get reminders in their monthly bills starting next month if it is not rescinded.

HB 6 has no good effects. It will:

Allowed the two obsolete, inefficient, dangerous nuclear electricity generating plants on Lake Erie to continue operation. The small number of workers in those plants who will lose their jobs can be trained to have good jobs in the solar and wind energy industry.

Subsidizes continue the use of coal and oil for generation of electricity. That increases global warming.

Rescinding HB 6 would end the corruption and scandal it has caused. HB 6 was passed with difficulty in both houses of the General Assembly. It has little support by Ohio voters.

We should contact Ohio Senators, Ohio Representatives and Governor DeWine to encourage them to rescind HB 6!

Sincerely,

Albert A. Gabel

Professor Emeritus

Ohio State University

