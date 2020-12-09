To the editor,
It is not complicated to right the wrong caused by House Bill 6. The law should be rescinded with a very short simple Bill passed by the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives, signed into law by Governor DeWine.
Lawmakers who passed this law are worried that the corruption and scandal it has caused will harm or end their political careers. Ohio electricity customers, who are voters, will get reminders in their monthly bills starting next month if it is not rescinded.
HB 6 has no good effects. It will:
Allowed the two obsolete, inefficient, dangerous nuclear electricity generating plants on Lake Erie to continue operation. The small number of workers in those plants who will lose their jobs can be trained to have good jobs in the solar and wind energy industry.
Subsidizes continue the use of coal and oil for generation of electricity. That increases global warming.
Rescinding HB 6 would end the corruption and scandal it has caused. HB 6 was passed with difficulty in both houses of the General Assembly. It has little support by Ohio voters.
We should contact Ohio Senators, Ohio Representatives and Governor DeWine to encourage them to rescind HB 6!
Sincerely,
Albert A. Gabel
Professor Emeritus
Ohio State University
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.