To the editor:

This is in response to David Savola letter-Amen Brother! To all points made! I have never understood how so many people can support the Republican party. Especially the people who are such gung-ho union supporters. The Republican party has always been anti-union. They have always been for the rich and the big companies. They could care less about the poor working people. Don’t believe me then do a fact check. And not alternative facts like the bull crap that Trump spread and continues to spread, but real history. A wise person once said, “Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to make the same mistakes.”

Millard Darst

Albany

