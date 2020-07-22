To the editor,
On Monday (July 14) the U.S. carried out its first federal execution in 17 years, as Daniel Lewis Lee was killed in an Indiana prison. After his and two other federal executions scheduled for this week were canceled by a federal judge, a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling cleared the way.
I urge us all to do what we can to oppose the re-start of federal executions and to repeal the death penalty in Ohio.
There are many reasons to do this, ranging from moral/religious objections to practical matters of cost and lack of deterrence on crime.
Studies have shown that there is no evidence to the myth that the death penalty reduces crime. It actually contributes to brutalization and dehumanization in society. Our criminal justice system disproportionately targets people of color, who make up 60% of our prison population, resulting in unequal death penalty sentencing. And for all races, there is an alarming rate of people on death row, or those executed, who are found to be innocent. From 1976 to 2015, 1,414 people in our country have been executed, and 156 have been exonerated from death row. (See the “National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty” website.)
A 2015 study showed that in Washington, death penalty cases cost an average of $1 million more to prosecute than comparable cases where the death penalty is not sought.
But there are other costs to society. Money that goes to carry out the death penalty divert resources away from state programs that address the underlying, contributing factors to crime and violence. Such programs for early childhood education, at-risk youth, gang prevention, mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment services, exist, but do not receive sufficient resources.
We can reduce crime and improve our communities by redirecting death penalty dollars in a careful and targeted way.
Many families of homicide victims, when they have been given the support they need, have testified that instead of bringing healing or closure to them, death penalty proceedings have only caused them to relive the horrors of the murder.
One example is Jonathan Mann, whose father had been murdered.
One small action you can take now in Ohio is to contact and urge your state legislators to pass Ohio Senate Bill 54, which would stop executions for those with serious mental illness.
In this time of awakening to the gross inequities and violence against people of color, immigrants, and those with lower incomes and social opportunities, it is important to add this piece of the path of building a just society.
Peggy Gish
Dutch Creek Road
Athens, Ohio
