To the editor,

In the summer of 2019, Ohio made national headlines for passing “the worst energy bill of the 21st century,” backed by a Republican-controlled legislature despite being roundly opposed by environmentalists, free market conservatives, and Ohio taxpayers alike.

Ohio House Bill 6, in essence, exists to bail out failing and uncompetitive coal and nuclear plants, all while driving up the cost of utility bills for average Ohioans, as well as gutting both renewable energy and fuel efficiency standards.

But the situation, it turns out, is even more sinister than that.

U.S. Attorney David M. Devillers has referred to the corrupt process whereby HB6 was passed as “likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

FirstEnergy, who owns two of the nuclear plants set to benefit greatly from HB6, is accused of having spent close to $60 million on Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, in exchange for the passage of the $1.3 billion bailout bill.

Householder and at least four others have since been arrested in connection with the scandal. And barely a week ago as I write this, chairman of the Ohio Power Sitting Board, Sam Randazzo, resigned from his position following a search of his home by the FBI.

Even Governor Mike DeWine, who signed this travesty of a bill into law, has since gone on to say that “No matter how good this policy is,” (it isn’t), “the process by which this bill was passed is simply not acceptable. That process, I believe, has forever tainted the bill and now the law itself.”

And yet despite all of this, the corruption, the lies, and the arrests, HB6 is still set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

I’m quite frankly sick and tired of watching this planet’s future being stolen by energy executives, corporate criminals, and the shameless politicians who enable them. It’s well past time to begin holding these individuals accountable for their actions, and to start undoing the damage they’ve caused while we still have a chance.

To contact your state representative and demand a full, immediate repeal of HB6, please visit repealhb6.com, or call the Ohio House Switchboard at 1-800-282-0253.

Aaron Dunbar

Lowell, Ohio

