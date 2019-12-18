To the Editor:
I work on West State Street and have had the opportunity to watch the renovation of the Stewart-MacDonald building since it began. My coworker and I would comment to each other about all that was going on with it. At least what we could see by driving past it every day.
There were many times that the work trucks blocked the road, but it gave us time to observe the progress. They would paint the window frames, then change the color. Make a new ramp, doorway, and new dock doors. Yesterday they put new plantings in front of the building, and I must say that it is absolutely beautiful, especially with the up-lighting. The Stewart-MacDonald building has really enhanced the neighborhood where I work. I LIKE IT.
Wendy Graber
Stagecoach Road
Athens
