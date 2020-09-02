Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

Any elected official who insists it’s impossible for him to lose an election unless it’s “rigged” by his opponent is an ominous threat to democracy. Only an authoritarian despot (or wanna-be) would do that.

It’s critical that he be defeated at the polls. Voter registration (on-line or in person) deadline in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 5.

Michael Barr

Athens, Ohio

Load comments