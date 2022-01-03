Vaccine refusal is ignorant
To the editor:
I don’t understand the ignorance of people not getting vaccinated for COVID. What if your parents had refused to get you vaccinated for polio? There would be a lot of you crippled for life. And those of you not getting vaccinated for political reasons — your idol, Jesus Trump, got vaccinated and also got the booster shot. Thats after telling everyone that it would go away in a few months. But if you still don’t want to, then all I can say is, “Thin the herd!”
Millard Darst
Albany, Ohio
