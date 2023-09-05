Editor's note: Several recently submitted letters support changing Wayne National Forest's name to Black Diamond National Forest. The letters appear below.
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor's note: Several recently submitted letters support changing Wayne National Forest's name to Black Diamond National Forest. The letters appear below.
To the Editor:
I am writing concerning the name change of the Wayne National Forest to Buckeye National Forest. the region is noted for mining of coal and clay. The term Little Cities of Black Diamonds came from all the mining that was done in the region. It would be fitting that a name such as Black Diamond National Forest be considered.
Michael Trovato,
Shawnee
To the Editor:
Apparently the ruling class has nothing better to fo than undermine the heritage of America through the renaming of public lands without a thorough vetting from the governed.
The drippings of Gen. Anthony Wayne's name in favor of Buckeye for the largest federal holdings smacks of a marketing move for a historic swath of land where the settling of Ohio first began more than 225 years ago.
IF a change must take place, officials should consider the settlers who first came and, more importantly, those who helped fuel the steel mills of the Ohio Valley through the extraction of coal from the depths of Appalachia.
The name Black Diamond National Forest should become the forest's moniker as a recognition of the region's contribution to America's mining heritage.
Brian Ball,
Grandview Heights
To the Editor:
By choosing the proposed name of Black Diamond National Forrest to replace the existing name of Wayne National Forrest, this Southeast Ohio coal region rich in Coal Mining era lore will allow it to benefit from already established name recognition important in increased visitation and resurgence in the area. The Black Diamond name has been established in resources such as Wikipedia (The Little Cities of Black Diamond), Ohio Traveler, Facebook Appalachian history resources, etc.
Francis Kovacs-Colon,
Dublin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.