To the editor:

For the person inquiring about Margie’s Meatloaf Mecca, 2/12/2020 Conor Morris wrote an article for this paper saying MARGIE’s was a joke among friends, but you’re right an expensive one. The reason I wrote is to say I’ll miss The Athens Voice. It’s a sign of the times that opinions are too divisive for an open discussion. I know there are alternatives to share our thoughts and A-NEWS is honest about being a Multimedia Company and understandably not limited to being a local news source. Best of luck to Mr. Allan Brown and team! I look forward to seeing your impact reporting on our community.

Colin Issa

Athens

