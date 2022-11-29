To the editor:
So, our state senator wants to make June 24 “Life Day” in honor of the US Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights!?
Well, Frank Hoagland, that is wrong-headed. If you’re going to support legislation regarding that decision, I suggest it be Anti-Government Intrusion Day.
Recent polling indicates nearly 60% of registered voters in Ohio would support a constitutional amendment making abortion a fundamental right. Restrictive abortion laws and legislation should be rejected and women and their doctors should be free to make their own decisions.
Senate Bill 352 has not yet been voted on. I am going to write Senator Hoagland (whose district includes the Athens area) and urge him to withdraw his co-sponsorship and vote against this awful “Life Day” measure, and I encourage readers of The Messenger to do so, too.
Fred Kight
The Plains
