To the Editor:
I’m glad people are finally calling out the libraries and schools for their obvious liberal socialist agenda. I, for one, was shocked to learn that the libraries hold weekly Dungeons and Dragons meetings for kids. What other anti-religious meetings are they allowing to happen to try to turn our kids against God and his word? Why are they holding meetings like Dungeons and dragons with their focus on demons and witchcraft, that are known to be harmful to children? This indoctrination of our kids must stop! County residents concerned about their children should show up at the next library board meeting and school board meetings to demand answers as to why our taxpayer money is being used for an anti-family agenda and to promote anti-religion to our kids. I also encourage churches in the area to pray for the libraries so that they may be shown the light.
