I don’t like my taxes going to support the libraries who are pushing anti-religious, immoral books on our kids. Some of the books are far too graphic for kids and they should be kept behind the desk like the pornography they are. I also saw quite a few anti-Trump books when I visited recently. You can just see the bias. They seem to have a lot of kids coming in but do parents know what they are being exposed to? If you want these books buy them yourself but don’t use taxes.


  

