I was in the Athens library today grabbing a book and a movie when I saw something that was truly appalling. I felt compelled to voice my opinion on this. It’s not something I want in our library where our children go to play and learn.
It was a group of elderly women knitting. Perhaps making things for their grandchildren. I think you’ll agree we just can’t have this. It’s dangerous, the next thing you know our kids might learn a useful skill. I was truly sickened these people felt so entitled.
I mentioned it to the staff they didn’t seem to care in fact they said it was a regular thing. I know I know I am disgusted by this as well.
The only thing people need to know is do not be on the wrong side of history. We do that often. It’s a good thing kids have a place to feel safe about their sexuality. I applaud our library and staff as well as the board that supports these kids for who they are. Beautiful wonderful people born that way not changed by a flag and books that made them this way as the ignorant people who have written you lately would think.
Editor’s Note: Just to our readers, this letter is an example of sarcasm.
