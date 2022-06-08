To the editor:

I have some questions for those writing outraged letters.

Question:

1. What party controls both houses of Congress and the Presidency and has done so since January 2021?

2. What party has the power right now to safeguard abortion “rights” by passing laws?

3. Which party has the power to pass stricter gun-control laws today?

Answers:

1. Democrats

2. Democrats

3. Democrats

You might ask yourself, “Why don’t Democrats pass laws defending abortion “rights” and restricting gun rights?” The answer is that these views are unpopular with a large percentage of the country and party leadership is worried about the midterm elections. They are so deeply concerned due to the fact that the economy is on a steep decline and inflation is on the rise. Why are Democrats enraged at the Supreme Court? The short answer is that they do not control it, and cannot legislate from the bench. Roe could have been codified by numerous Democratic Presidencies and Congresses since 1973, but it wasn’t because to do so would be political suicide for Democrats. The parties’ current strategy is to continue blaming Republicans (while simultaneously controlling the legislative and executive branch). Be as outraged as you want. Stomp your feet, scream if you have to, but the Red Wave of ‘22 is coming, and it has all the makings of being bigger than The Contract with America in ‘94. When people cannot afford to drive their car to work or put food on the table for their family, all other issues become secondary.

Cole Neuhart

Athens

P.S. Once more, and I can’t state this enough, Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the Presidency!

