To the editor,
Biden is secretly praising Putin with every breath he takes! I haven’t heard anybody report on the record millions of illegal immigrants, fentanyl, other drugs and gang members sauntering across the border...or a peep about the record crime rates due to the Democrats’ ludicrous “defund the police” “no bail” or democrat prosecutors refusing to prosecute violent felons because of “social justice”...don’t hear much about the work force participation rate hitting all-time lows ‘cause the Democrats are handing out money like it was candy and nobody feels the need to work anymore.... no news about how small businesses everywhere cannot find workers..... nobody seems to be reporting about the skyrocketing food and other commodities prices, they only talk about gasoline because they think they can blame that on the bogeyman Putin (even though gas prices were up sharply before Putin even thought about invading Ukraine).
Nobody’s talking about Hunter Biden and his laptop, either, the one with emails on it that mainstream media, Facebook, Twitter, etc. COLLUDED TO HIDE just before the election... you know, the emails which prove that the Biden crime family has been selling influence and peddling favors for cash for decades.... also, not a word about the fact that secret “private citizens” are buying Hunter Biden “art” for substantially more than they could purchase a Rembrandt, Monet or a Van Gogh for..
No one is mentioning the fact that Jesse Smollett’s fake hate crime (which cost the taxpayers millions, and cheapened ACTUAL crimes) is going completely unpunished...even though he was convicted and sentenced he was then let out of jail without serving a DAY because he is liberal celebrity (just like Will Smith gets away with felonious assault)...I could go on all day here, but the bottom line is that PUTIN gave Biden and the Democrats a priceless gift when he invaded Ukraine....
Neal Lee
Albany
