To the editor:

Instead of complaining about the Supreme Court and the possible decision that Roe vs. Wade will be deemed unconstitutional, consideration should be given to being proactive and seeking a constitutional amendment under Ohio law permitting the practice and setting the terms by which it can be justified. Only 1,000 signatures of qualified electors are needed and the petition must be filed not later than 125 days prior to the general election at which the proposed constitutional amendment is to be on the ballot. Such a proposed amendment should be initiated forthwith. I for one would be willing to serve as a signatory to such a petition for the sake of our democracy.

John Keifer

Athens

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments