To the Editor:
In regards to the ignorant homophobic members of this community who feel it’s their duty to harass public servants in our libraries and school systems whenever their delicate sensibilities are offended, I would like to say: I hope you never feel ashamed about who you are. I hope you never feel like an outcast in your community because of who you love or how you express yourself. I hope you never feel the need to repress aspects of your personality out of fear of hatred and violence. I hope you never have to feel the intolerance that you inflict on others. Because no one should have to. That’s why it’s important to make public spaces safe and welcoming for marginalized people. Growing up in Meigs county in the ’90s, there were quite a few closeted gay people in my community. I think it’s tragic that they were made to feel so afraid of being unaccepted, of the very real possibility of violence against them, that they hid fundamental parts of who they were. And I feel ashamed that in my ignorance, in the arrogant assertion of my own ideals of masculinity, I surely contributed to the pressure they felt to stay closeted. Queerness isn’t a lifestyle choice, it’s a developmental aspect of identity. It may be uncomfortable to admit, but like many aspects of a person’s identity, it can sometimes begin forming at an early age. Queer and trans kids exist and they should be accepted for who they are. No one is grooming the kids into a queer lifestyle, but as children develop into the person they will become, we should make them feel welcomed in our community and public spaces.
