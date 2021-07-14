To the editor,
The Athens City School District Board of Education recently passed a resolution criticizing two Ohio House of Representatives bills, HB 322 and 327, as restrictions on the discussion of racism and sexism in the classroom. After reading the actual texts of the bills, I could find no language restricting the teaching or discussion of these topics. They instead restrict the promotion of a particular ideology from being presented as fact. Below is a portion of a section of HB 322 to illustrate the ideology both bills seek to restrict:
Sec. 3313.6028.
No state agency, school district, or school shall teach, instruct, or train any administrator, teacher, staff, member, or employee to adopt or believe any of the following concepts:
(1) One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;
(2) An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;
(3) An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race;
(4) Members of one race cannot or should not attempt to treat others without respect to race;
(5) An individual’s moral standing or worth is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex;
(6) An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex;
(7) An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex;
This section continues with four more items of a similar nature. I suggest everyone read both bills in their entirety to understand their intent.
It is difficult to understand why the Board would object to these bills. Perhaps they have forgotten the words of Martin Luther King: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Marie Graham
Athens, Ohio
