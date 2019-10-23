To the Editor:
Athens County landowners already pay high property taxes. Hopefully, our elected officials have enough sense not to use those funds for a bike path in Chauncey. Spending our hard-earned money on a project like that can only lead to higher taxes. Let our county full of grant writers figure out how to pay for their dreams in their own house, and leave the tax money we pay for services out of it.
Mike Krivesti
Salem Road
Athens
Editor’s note: The proposed Baileys Mountain Bike Trail System would have a trailhead in Chauncey, but would be located in a much larger area. TS
Please note that the proposed Athens City funding (that is currently before city council) of the Baileys Trail project will spend hotel guest taxes, NOT property taxes. The hotel guest tax funds must be used to promote and enhance tourism, which is exactly the main goal of the Baileys project. It is anticipated that as many as 180,000 people will use the trail annually.
Additionally, the project will include millions of $ of grant money and investment funds, including a recent $1.2M grant from the Appalachia Regional Commission. The city's portion is very small, and will be leveraged to secure the additional grant and investment funding.
This is a smart investment for the City of Athens, as the benefits will likely help not just Athens, but many of the small communities near the trail system.
