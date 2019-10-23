To the Editor:

Athens County landowners already pay high property taxes. Hopefully, our elected officials have enough sense not to use those funds for a bike path in Chauncey. Spending our hard-earned money on a project like that can only lead to higher taxes. Let our county full of grant writers figure out how to pay for their dreams in their own house, and leave the tax money we pay for services out of it.

Mike Krivesti

Salem Road

Athens 

Editor’s note: The proposed Baileys Mountain Bike Trail System would have a trailhead in Chauncey, but would be located in a much larger area. TS

