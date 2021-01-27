To the editor,
Listening to Biden‘s plans for our country is quite dismaying on every level. Let me just pick one small example which succinctly describes the mindset in the White House right now: Biden’s press secretary said that Joe Biden is going to quit building border walls (I guess they’re too busy building walls around their houses, the senate chambers, and Washington DC). He is instead going to “address the root CAUSES of illegal immigration.”
Think about that, what are the two root causes of illegal immigration into the U.S.?
1) The opportunity that exists in the United States for people to better themselves.
2) The fact that most other countries are hell-holes without this kind of opportunity.
So I guess there are two ways Biden can “address the root causes of illegal immigration,” both of which have long been the cornerstones of the modern liberal movement:
1) Make America a socialist hell-hole that no one would want to sneak in to.
2) Give significant quantities of U.S. taxpayers’ money to said foreign hell holes, to bribe their citizens to stay home.
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Your worst fears would vanish if directors of companies that hire illegal immigrants faced more than a slap on the wrist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.