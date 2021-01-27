Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

Listening to Biden‘s plans for our country is quite dismaying on every level. Let me just pick one small example which succinctly describes the mindset in the White House right now: Biden’s press secretary said that Joe Biden is going to quit building border walls (I guess they’re too busy building walls around their houses, the senate chambers, and Washington DC). He is instead going to “address the root CAUSES of illegal immigration.”

Think about that, what are the two root causes of illegal immigration into the U.S.?

1) The opportunity that exists in the United States for people to better themselves.

2) The fact that most other countries are hell-holes without this kind of opportunity.

So I guess there are two ways Biden can “address the root causes of illegal immigration,” both of which have long been the cornerstones of the modern liberal movement:

1) Make America a socialist hell-hole that no one would want to sneak in to.

2) Give significant quantities of U.S. taxpayers’ money to said foreign hell holes, to bribe their citizens to stay home.

Neal Lee

Albany, Ohio

