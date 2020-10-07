To the editor,
This letter is to make clear that the large political poster displayed in the parking lot adjacent to the Nelsonville Elks Lodge at 53 Rocky Boots Way, on the corner of Canal Street in Nelsonville, was not erected by the Elks. The Elks have 501©(3) tax exempt status, and therefore are prohibited from endorsing any political candidate. The Elks do not own the parking lot. According to the Athens County Auditor’s Office, the lot is owned by the William Brooks Real Estate Co.
There is no sign on the lot indicating who the owner is, so it is easy for a passer-by to assume wrongly, as I originally did, that the Elks are promoting a political candidate.
Celeste Parsons
Nelsonville, Ohio
