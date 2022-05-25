To the editor:

I read with interest Mr. Keifer’s letter expressing his outrage at citizens who — while protesting the distinct possibility that one of their basic rights was being robbed from them by a highly partisan Supreme Court — may have broken a law. Where I had difficulty with his credibility on this matter was when I started looking through the News’ archived letters from January, 2021. I could not find his public rebuke of the Republican-led effort to storm the Capitol to prevent the certification of a full and fair election! Why is the political right so obsessed in taking away rights like abortion and voting? What will be next?

Mike Moschell

Athens

