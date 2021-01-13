Your Letters

To the editor,

On Jan. 10 I received a phone call from Becky at the Republican National Congressional Committee (RNCC).

She was doing a survey that she said had only one question. She asked if I was aware that getting rid of Nancy Pelosi can stop Biden’s Socialist agenda.

I assumed she meant at the ballot box.

Is this the best outreach that the committee representing House Republican members can do in a week in which the Capitol is stormed by a ranting mob and the President appears detached from reality?

We are in grave peril.

Terry Murphy

Athens, Ohio

