To the editor,
The other day I heard two Burmese poets were killed during protests in Burma. One told people she knew, her blood type and defining features before she went to protest. So, they could identify her if she did not make it. As if she knew.
So, I wonder how Kari Gunter-Seymour, our Poet Laureate, feels about this. I feel horrible as a poet myself. For if you hurt one poet you hurt us all. Below is a poem I wrote about the protests in Burma.
“Free Burma”
They come
To protest peacefully
And to speak
Their minds
Though live rounds
Are fired
At their advancing
Lines
And though
200 killed
They cannot stay
Afraid
For if no one
Says a word
Those
Who stole power
Will surely
Get away
Stephen Rounthwaite
Athens, Ohio
