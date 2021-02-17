Your Letters

To the editor,

Here is a poem:

“We surround the Capitol, we come from everywhere.

Few of us are known here, but who’s inside we know —

Some are politicians, some are there to serve.

We have come for all of them and also for the country.

We surround the Capitol, peer through razor fencing,

And we mourn.”

Anne Sparks

New Marshfield, Ohio

